HemaSure Buys Novo Nordisk Unit

US biotechnology firm HemaSure Inc has acquired the plasma products business of Danish company Novo Nordisk. The purchase price comprises three parts. The first relates to payment for raw materials of around $1.8 million, the second to the sale of inventory, valued at around $13 million, with $4 million forgivable under certain circumstances, and the third is a final contingent payment of approximately $8 million payable in 1998 if certain conditions are met.
The Novo Nordisk plasma unit had revenues of some $20 million in 1995. HemaSure chairman and chief executive Eugene Zurlo says the acquisition is part of his firm's strategy to expand the application of its SteriPath inactivation technology into the plasma pharmaceutical sector. The current market for plasma pharmaceuticals is put at $5 billion worldwide.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze