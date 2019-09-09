Saturday 23 November 2024

ICER to next assess a batch of ulcerative colitis and cystic fibrosis treatments

9 September 2019
icer_big

The USA’s Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said on Friday that it plans to assess the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of therapies for ulcerative colitis (UC), including:

  • Entyvio (vedolizumab, subcutaneous and IV formulations, from Takeda (TYO: 4502);
  • Remicade (infliximab) from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen);
  • Inflectra (infliximab-dyyb) from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE); 
  • Humira (adalimumab) from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV);  
  • Simponi (golimumab) from Janssen;
  • Xeljanz (tofacitinib) from Pfizer; and
  • Stelara (ustekinumab) from Janssen.

The health technology assessor noted that Takeda is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval for a subcutaneous version of vedolizumab, Janssen is currently pursuing an indication expansion for ustekinumab, and the FDA has already approved the other therapies for UC. The assessment will be publicly discussed during a meeting of the California Technology Assessment Forum in June of 2020, where the independent evidence review panel will deliberate and vote on evidence presented in the ICER’s report.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Remicade copy to be shipped abroad within a year, Biocad says
20 February 2018
Biotechnology
Buyers club seeks to bypass UK's Orkambi impasse
5 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
New data on benefits of Entyvio in ulcerative colitis
20 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—AbbVie launches new cystic fibrosis collaboration
24 October 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze