ICER to next assess a batch of ulcerative colitis and cystic fibrosis treatments

The USA’s Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said on Friday that it plans to assess the comparative clinical effectiveness and value of therapies for ulcerative colitis (UC), including:

Entyvio (vedolizumab, subcutaneous and IV formulations, from Takeda (TYO: 4502);

Remicade (infliximab) from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen);

Inflectra (infliximab-dyyb) from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE);

Humira (adalimumab) from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV);

Simponi (golimumab) from Janssen;

Xeljanz (tofacitinib) from Pfizer; and

Stelara (ustekinumab) from Janssen.

The health technology assessor noted that Takeda is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval for a subcutaneous version of vedolizumab, Janssen is currently pursuing an indication expansion for ustekinumab, and the FDA has already approved the other therapies for UC. The assessment will be publicly discussed during a meeting of the California Technology Assessment Forum in June of 2020, where the independent evidence review panel will deliberate and vote on evidence presented in the ICER’s report.