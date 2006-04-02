Impact of Bayer's buy of Schering AG

Analysts at broker Natexis Bleichroeder calculate that, following its around $19.8 billion acquisition of fellow German drugmaker Schering AG (Marketletter April 3), Bayer will report 13% higher earnings per share in 2009 (12.4% fully diluted) and 14.2% in 2010 (13.5% fully diluted than it would have without the buy. The deal would create the world's 12th largest pharmaceutical company.

They add that they expect the transaction to add value for Bayer shareholders as of 2009, despite the high takeover price, and have raised their fair value estimated for the firm's shares from 37.00 euros to 39.00 euros. Bayer's 12-month high/low share price range has been 36.81-24.55 euros.