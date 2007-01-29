Ipsen acquires acromegaly regimen patent

French drug developer Ipsen says that it has acquired an international patent application filed on April 13 by its owners the Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, for the co-administration of a somatostatin analog with a growth hormone antagonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The application is based on the center's research findings, which suggest that such a combination could increase treatment compliance and reduce the cost of therapy. Ipsen said that it will make an upfront payment of 1.3 million euros ($1.7 million), and up to a further 8.8 million euros in milestones if certain developmental and regulatory goals are met.