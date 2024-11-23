Isis Pharmaceuticals Revise Fomivirsen Agreement With Eisai

- Isis Pharmaceuticals has revised its agreement with Eisai regarding the marketing of fomivirsen, an antisense compound in Phase III trials for the treatment of AIDS-related cytomegalovirus retinitis. Prior to this agreement the two companies equally shared all rights to the compound in the USA and Europe, with Isis managing development activities outside of Japan. Now Isis now takes full control of development and marketing, while Eisai receives royalties on future sales of the compound. Specific terms of the agreement are not being released.