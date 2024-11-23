Isis Pharmaceuticals Revise Fomivirsen Agreement With Eisai

- Isis Pharmaceuticals has revised its agreement with Eisai regarding the marketing of fomivirsen, an antisense compound in Phase III trials for the treatment of AIDS-related cytomegalovirus retinitis. Prior to this agreement the two companies equally shared all rights to the compound in the USA and Europe, with Isis managing development activities outside of Japan. Now Isis now takes full control of development and marketing, while Eisai receives royalties on future sales of the compound. Specific terms of the agreement are not being released.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze