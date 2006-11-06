Friday 22 November 2024

J&J's Concerta "less potential for abuse"

6 November 2006

US health care major Johnson & Johnson has welcomed the results of a new study which suggest that its attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug, Concerta (extended-release methylphenidate HCl), may be associated with a lower likelihood of abuse than immediate-release forms of the drug, sold as Ritalin by Novartis.

The study, which evaluated 49 healthy adults with a history of occasional recreational stimulant use, measured likeability using multiple scales, including Addiction Research Center Inventory, the Drug Rating Questionnaire and Subjective Drug Value Procedure. The US investigation found that Ritalin produced greater subjective abuse-related effects than placebo and Concerta.

In addition, a therapeutic dose of the latter (54mg) was similar to placebo on most abuse-related measures tested, suggesting that, overall, J&J's drug is less likely to produce abuse-related subjective effects, such as euphoria, possibly due to its extended rate of release.

