Thursday 21 November 2024

Japan stock market week to April 23, 2007

29 April 2007

Tokyo saw an extended pullback in the reporting week ended April 23. The Nikkei 225 lost 1.0%, following mixed daily movements, while the Topix index dropped 1.2%. The market was lacking new buying incentives and a setback on the Chinese stock exchange mid-week, which discouraged investors by reminding them of the global market's crash in late February. Domestic institutional investors and international players basically stayed on the sidelines awaiting Japanese companies' earnings reports to be unveiled shortly. It is generally anticipated that results could be disappointing, as companies are likely to put out conservative forecasts for the next fiscal year.

The pharmaceutical index edged down 0.7%, but outperforming the market. Chugai ended up 0.8%, after its receipt of an approval in Japan for Avastin (bevacizumab), a humanized anti-vascular endothelial growth factor monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced or refractory colorectal cancer which is not suitable for surgery (Marketletter April 23). The drug was filed in April 2006 based on Japanese Phase I study data and supported by overseas Phase II and III data with the recommendation of the Investigational Committee for Usage of Unapproved Drugs in July 2005. Because of a limited number of patients in the Japanese clinical trials, a post-marketing surveillance study of all patients treated with Avastin after the drug's launch should be conducted until sufficient data are accumulated to compile a safety and efficacy profile.

Takeda remained unchanged, even though TAP, a joint venture with US group Abbott Laboratories, recorded a year-on-year 44.7% surge in net income to $293.0 million for the 2007 first quarter (Marketletter April 23). Although revenue from the anti-ulcer agent Prevacid (lansoprazole) declined 7.1% to $573.0 million and turnover of the anti-prostatic cancer drug Lupron (leuprorelin) decreased 1.8% to $165.0 million, the favorable outcome reached in a Lupron patent dispute boosted net income. Takeda's share performance was not helped by a report that the company, together with Ajinomoto and Eisai, had received an approval by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for a new once-weekly formulation of risedronate sodium hydrate for the treatment of osteoporosis. Ajinomoto and Takeda own the drug manufacturing approval of risedronate and Takeda distributes it under the brand name Benet. Eisai markets the drug under the brand name Actonel which is supplied by Ajinomoto. Risedronate was originally synthesized by then US firm Norwich Eaton Pharmaceuticals (now Procter & Gamble Pharmaceuticals).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze