Friday 22 November 2024

Japan stock market week to Feb 20, 2006

27 February 2006

Tokyo saw another pullback in the week ended February 20, following seesaw movements. The Nikkei 225 fell 2.8%, to close at the 15,400 level, while the Topix index was down 2.8%. Foreign investors restricted their buying due to concerns about higher interest rates in global markets and a lack of new buying incentives, and this caused domestic investors to sit on the sidelines. The market received no encouragement from a report that Japan's seasonally-adjusted real Gross Domestic Product grew at an annualized rate of 5.5% in the October-December quarter of 2005, with balanced growth of consumer spending, capital expenditures and exports. The reported figure was above the consensus projection of 5% growth but positive data had been factored in by the market. Domestic demand-oriented issues such as construction and real estate suffered losses.

The pharmaceutical index declined 3.0%, slightly underperforming the market. Daiichi Sankyo edged down 0.2%, despite its announcement that it will continue to supply the active ingredient for the hyperlipidemia agent Pravachol (pravastatin) to licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb after the drug's exclusive marketing period in USA is terminated on April 20. B-MS has reached agreement with Watson Pharmaceuticals for the sale of pravastatin's generic versions in that market.

Takeda inched down 0.3%, even though it concluded an exclusive agreement with US firm Affymax to develop and commercialize in Japan the latter's Hematide for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease and cancer patients (Marketletter February 20). Hematide is a synthetic peptide-based, new-generation erythropoiesis-stimulating agent and is designed to stimulate red blood cell production. Compared to therapeutic proteins, Hematide has the potential advantages of an uncomplicated chemical synthesis and a simple dosing schedule of once-monthly administration. Phase II clinical trials are underway in the USA and Europe, while Takeda will commence a Phase I study in Japan. Takeda will make Affymax a $17.0 million up-front payment, purchase $10.0 million of Affymax' stock and provide milestones totaling $75.0 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze