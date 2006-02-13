Friday 22 November 2024

Japan stock market week to Feb 6, 2006

13 February 2006

Tokyo saw continued strength in the week ended February 6, following mixed moves. The Nikkei 225 advanced 1.2%, to close above the 16,700 mark, a new high since late August 2000, while the Topix index edged up 0.5%. The market sustained its firmness, overcoming the pressure of profit-taking after the recent rally, a dearth of fresh trading ideas and weakness of New York markets. Additionally, investors welcomed positive economic data. The December 2005 diffusion index of coincident economic indicators showing Japan's current economic status was above the boom-or bust cutoff point of 50%, and the reading above the 50% was recorded for five months in a row. The unemployment rate in December dropped 0.2 points from November to 4.4%.

The pharmaceutical index inched down 0.3%, underperforming the market. Tanabe advanced 5.6%, after it reported significantly-better-than-projected results for the first three quarters ended December 2005, due to growth of Remicade (infliximab), for treatment of Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis in-licensed from Centocor (part of Johnson & Johnson), and some major prescription drugs, as well as cost controls. Turnover increased 1.3% year-on-year to 138.2 billion yen ($1.16 billion). Operating income increased 6.3% to 28.5 billion yen and exceeded the full-year target of 27.5 billion yen. Remicade jumped 73.1% to 9.6 billion yen. Sales of Ceredist (taltirelin HCl), a treatment for spinocerebellar degeneration, rose 6.9% to 11.1 billion yen.

Eisai ended up 2.2%, reacting to its stronger-than-projected results for the first three quarters, on brisk sales of Aricept (donepezil) for Alzheimer's disease treatment and Aciphex (rabeprazole, Pariet in Japan), its proton pump inhibitor antiulcer agent. Based on the results, the company has raised its full-year forecast. Global sales of Aricept expanded 16.9% to 142.6 billion yen and Aciphex grew 13.1% to 114.0 billion yen.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze