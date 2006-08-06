KPMG puts value of $21.12B on Schering AG

Schering AG says that, in connection with its takeover by fellow German group Bayer (Marketletters passim), a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Dritte BV GmbH as the controlling company and Schering as the dependent firm is to be proposed for approval at an extraordinary general meeting planned for September 2006.
In this regard, the executive boards of both companies, as well as the management of Dritte, instructed KPMG Deutsche Treuhand-Gesellschaft with the valuation of Schering. KPMG has now informed Schering that, on completion of its valuation work, the value of the latter amounts to 16.72 billion euros ($21.12 billion). This is equivalent to a value of 87.63 euros per share, which is above the volume-weighted average share price of the past three months and represents an appropriate compensation payment in the view of KPMG, according to which, fair compensation for future omitted dividend amounts to 3.62 per share. KPMG has already taken into account the financial results of Schering as of June 30 (Marketletter July 31).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze