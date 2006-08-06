Friday 22 November 2024

KPMG puts value of $21.12B on Schering AG

6 August 2006

Schering AG says that, in connection with its takeover by fellow German group Bayer (Marketletters passim), a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Dritte BV GmbH as the controlling company and Schering as the dependent firm is to be proposed for approval at an extraordinary general meeting planned for September 2006.

In this regard, the executive boards of both companies, as well as the management of Dritte, instructed KPMG Deutsche Treuhand-Gesellschaft with the valuation of Schering. KPMG has now informed Schering that, on completion of its valuation work, the value of the latter amounts to 16.72 billion euros ($21.12 billion). This is equivalent to a value of 87.63 euros per share, which is above the volume-weighted average share price of the past three months and represents an appropriate compensation payment in the view of KPMG, according to which, fair compensation for future omitted dividend amounts to 3.62 per share. KPMG has already taken into account the financial results of Schering as of June 30 (Marketletter July 31).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze