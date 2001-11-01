Lehman Brothers report highlights best biotechnology bets in Europe

Pan European Biotechnology: Market Conditions Create UnexpectedOpportunities, is the title of a new report from Lehman Brothers, looking at the growth prospects for companies at a time when investors have not exactly been throwing their money at the sector.
The broker notes that biotechnology firms listed on the US Nasdaq have been reasonably resilient, particularly those which are - or have metamorposed into - product companies. Notable successes among these have been Amgen, Genentech, ImClone Systems and Gilead Sciences. However, in Europe, it is a different story.
Lehman Bros claims that there have been very few bright spots, although some, such as Shire and, until recently Celltech, have managed to remain fairly stable in the market. However, the stocks that have suffered the most are those of German biotechnology companies which have been battered since what the brokers call "the Neuer Markt euphoria of early 2000." Many of these are trading well below their highs and even lower than their initial public offering price.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze