Lilly Forms European Diabetes Discovery Group

Eli Lilly has formed a new research group in Hamburg, Germany, with theremit of discovering new drugs to treat type II (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes by modulating insulin secretion in pancreatic beta cells. The program will initially focus on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and its analogs and mimetics.
Lilly's diabetes group in Indianapolis, USA, will now direct its efforts towards researching insulin action. Approximately 20% of Lilly's annual spend on R&D of around $1 billion goes on diabetes-related research, according to Patrick Keohane, director of the regional medical center for diabetes and endocrinology at Lilly.
The 44-strong Hamburg research group was formed when Lilly signed its joint-venture with Beiersdorf AG in 1992, and initially worked on various cardiovascular research projects. A key part of the new effort will be collaboration with European researchers, including the research team headed by Suad Efendic a professor at the Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, which is conducting research on GLP-1 and drugs which mimic its action.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze