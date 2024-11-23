Lilly Forms European Diabetes Discovery Group

Eli Lilly has formed a new research group in Hamburg, Germany, with theremit of discovering new drugs to treat type II (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes by modulating insulin secretion in pancreatic beta cells. The program will initially focus on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), and its analogs and mimetics.

Lilly's diabetes group in Indianapolis, USA, will now direct its efforts towards researching insulin action. Approximately 20% of Lilly's annual spend on R&D of around $1 billion goes on diabetes-related research, according to Patrick Keohane, director of the regional medical center for diabetes and endocrinology at Lilly.

The 44-strong Hamburg research group was formed when Lilly signed its joint-venture with Beiersdorf AG in 1992, and initially worked on various cardiovascular research projects. A key part of the new effort will be collaboration with European researchers, including the research team headed by Suad Efendic a professor at the Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, which is conducting research on GLP-1 and drugs which mimic its action.