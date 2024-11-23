Lipha And Shaman In Diabetes Collaboration

Lipha of France, a subsidiary of the the German pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA, and Shaman Pharmaceuticals of the USA have entered into a five-year collaborative agreement to develop compounds identified by Shaman as potential treatments for diabetes.
This agreement follows a similar one announced by Shaman and Ono Pharmaceutical in May 1995. The agreement with Ono covers development and marketing of Shaman's antidiabetic drugs in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The latest agreement with Lipha covers the rest of the world.
Under the terms of the Lipha agreement, in exchange for development and marketing rights to Shaman's antidiabetic drugs, Lipha will provide equity investments at a premium to the market price and collaborative research funding of $19.5 million over the five-year period.
