Liposomal Delivery Of Antivirals

- Researchers at the Laval University in Quebec have reported that three different antiviral agents (Roche's zalcitabine, Bristol-Myers Squibb's didanosine and Astra's foscarnet) show improved pharmacokinetic properties, particularly with regard to delivery to lymphoid organs, when they were administered in liposomes. The data revealed that liposomal delivery led to efficient targeting of lymphoid tissue up to 24 hours after injection. Pierrot Harvie, who presented the data, said that liposomal delivery could be a useful approach to reducing the dissemination of HIV from lymphoid reservoirs.
