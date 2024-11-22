Losartan Approved In UK For Hypertension

Merck & Co's UK subsidiary Merck Sharp & Dohme has received approval to market its new angiotensin II receptor antagonist, Cozaar (losartan) for the treatment of hypertension in the UK. The product is indicated as a first-line therapy for use in all grades of hypertension and will be launched in February.

The approval comes just a few weeks after MSD filed the application with the UK regulatory authorities, and is the second for the product worldwide. Cozaar was launched in Sweden, its first market, in October 1994. Applications for approval have been filed in most other major markets, including the USA.

The starting dose for Cozaar is one 50mg tablet per day for most patients, although because 55% of the drug is metabolized in the kidney the data sheet recommends that some patients (eg the elderly) should be started on a lower 25mg/day dose. The cost of maintenance therapy is 61 pence (95 cents) a day.