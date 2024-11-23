Major Drug Firms In Heartburn Battle

Johnson & Johnson - Merck Consumer Pharmaceuticals of Canada and SmithKline Beecham are head to head in the Canadian over-the-counter heartburn treatment market. Both firms issued statements on June 25 regarding their heartburn products, Pepcid AC (famotidine) and Tagamet HB (cimetidine) respectively. J&J - MCP launched its product on June 25 as the "first and only non-prescription medication that both relieves and prevents heartburn and acid indigestion," while SB said it is "poised" to market its product, which will be "available shortly."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze