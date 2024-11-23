Major Drug Firms In Heartburn Battle

Johnson & Johnson - Merck Consumer Pharmaceuticals of Canada and SmithKline Beecham are head to head in the Canadian over-the-counter heartburn treatment market. Both firms issued statements on June 25 regarding their heartburn products, Pepcid AC (famotidine) and Tagamet HB (cimetidine) respectively. J&J - MCP launched its product on June 25 as the "first and only non-prescription medication that both relieves and prevents heartburn and acid indigestion," while SB said it is "poised" to market its product, which will be "available shortly."