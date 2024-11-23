Saturday 23 November 2024

Major US Drug Cos Post Strong Results In 3rd Qtr

28 October 1996

The majority of the major pharmaceutical companies in the USA have announced strong improvements in the third quarter of 1996. However, there were some exceptions including Warner-Lambert. Analysts commented that managed care programs now seem to be helping the sales of drug firms, instead of hurting them.

Allergan's financial results for the third quarter of 1996 included a special charge for restructuring costs of $28.5 million and asset write-offs of $300,000. Net of tax, the special charges reduced earnings by $0.31 per share. Excluding the special charges, EPS for the quarter were $0.57, an increase of 8%. Sales in the third quarter of 1996 would have risen 7% excluding the impact of foreign currency changes. In the first nine months, the increase in turnover would have been 11% excluding the foreign exchange impact.

Alza said that royalties and fees for the third quarter of 1996 grew to $39 million, compared to $35.5 million as a result of increased royalties on Duragesic (fentanyl) and Glucotrol XL (glipizide). Despite lower sales of Procardia XL (nifedipine), said the firm, royalties on the product were essentially flat compared with the like, year-earlier period due to a higher effective royalty rate.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze