Merck & Co licenses Coley's VaxImmune in $33M deal

Drug major Merck & Co has licensed fellow USA-based Coley Pharmaceutical's VaxImmune vaccine adjuvant for incorporation into Merck vaccines for certain infectious diseases and Alzheimer's disease.

Under the terms of the deal, Merck will pay Coley an upfront fee of $4.0 million, and milestones of up to $33.0 million, as well as royalties from the sale of commercialized products under the agreement, in exchange for a worldwide, non-exclusive license with the option to add additional fields to the deal.

According to Coley, VaxImmune is a proprietary Toll-like receptor 9 agonist designed to induce both an enhanced antigen-specific antibody response and a natural killer T-cell immune response when used in combination with prophylactic or therapeutic vaccines.