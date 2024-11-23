Merck KGaA Reorganizes In The USA

Merck KGaA of Germany has announced that it is reorganizing itssubsidiaries in the USA. Two companies, EM Industries and Dey Laboratories, will realign their pharmaceutical activities.

Dey Laboratories will market the main product line of EM Industries' Center Laboratories division. At the same time, the business for allergy/immunotherapy products is to be sold to Heska Corp for $3.5 million.

Sales of the existing products will continue through a newly-created, independent distribution company, Center Pharmaceuticals, which will be located in Florida.