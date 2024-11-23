Merck KGaA's 1st-Qtr Profits Rise16.4%

German pharmaceutical company Merck KGaA reported an increase in pretax profits of 16.4% to 209 million Deutschemarks ($136.2 million) in the first quarter of 1996. Sales were ahead 5.1% to 1.7 billion marks. The company said that operating profits were 238 million marks, which was lower than a year ago because of increased R&D costs and higher sales expenses relating to the setting-up of Merck's generics business (Marketletters passim).

The firm's pharmaceutical business sector achieved sales of 931 million marks, up 8% on the like, year-earlier period. It was noted that generics and self-medication products were particularly successful. Turnover for the laboratory business was 422 million marks, up 3%, and the specialty chemicals business achieved sales close to those posted in 1995.