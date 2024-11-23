Merck's New Drugs For Arthritis And Infections

Merck & Co has released details of four new compounds, which are already in clinical trials, at a pharmaceutical analysts' briefing. Two of the drugs are anti-inflammatories, one is an antifungal and one is an antibiotic.

The lead anti-inflammatory compound, MK-966, is a selective inhibitor of cyclo-oxygenase-2, like Boehringer Ingelheim's recently-launched drug Mobic (meloxicam; Marketletter May 20). By targeting this enzyme without inhibiting the related COX-2 version, these agents hope to provide the analgesic, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) without their gastrointestinal side effects.

MK-966 is in Phase II trials, and will be evaluated in large-scale studies for the treatment of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. A second member of this new class, L-752,860, has shown even greater selectivity for COX-2 and is currently in Phase I safety trials, according to Merck.