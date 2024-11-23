Merck Sues SB To Protect VZV Vaccine

Claiming exclusive rights to distribution of a chickenpox(varicella-zoster virus) vaccine in the USA and Canada, Merck & Co is suing SmithKline Beecham's US affiliates SB Holdings and SB Corp, as well as the Belgian affiliate SB Biologicals SA, to try and block them from conducting clinical trials in the USA of their vaccine candidate, or from selling it in North America.

Merck is seeking an injunction barring trials and future sales, along with a ruling that SB "misappropriated" Merck's exclusive rights to the vaccine.

The papers filed with the court show that Merck has claimed that in 1980 it received exclusive rights through 2005 for technology developed by the Research Foundation for Microbial Disease of Osaka University in Japan. That licensed technology is the basis for Merck's Varivax vaccine. In 1982, the Foundation granted a license to SB to the technology so that it could sell a similar vaccine outside Japan, the USA and South Korea.