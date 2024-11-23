Meridian In Alliance With Genpharm

Meridian Medical Technologies of the USA has formed a long-termstrategic alliance with Genpharm, a subsidiary of E Merck, which is part of Merck KGaA of Germany, for the marketing of "a major generic injectable drug."
The identity of the product is not revealed by the companies, but they say that it achieved turnover in 1996 of $100 million globally. Meridian will manufacture it and Genpharm will market it.
Under the terms of the agreement, Genpharm receives exclusive Canadian marketing rights to the product and also receives an option for exclusive marketing rights in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
