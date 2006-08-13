Movianto signs deal with Bayer for Czech distribution

Movianto Ceska republika, an operation of Movianto Group, a specialist pharmaceutical and health care logistics provider, has signed an exclusive contract with Bayer sro.

Movianto will provide warehousing and distribution services for Bayer's Consumer Care product range for the whole Czech republic health care market. The product range comprises analgesics, cough and cold remedies, gastrointestinal and dermatological products and multivitamin and dietary supplements.

Movianto's managing director, Roman Harviscak, commented: "our warehousing and logistics services offers Bayer Consumer Care a real opportunity to enhance their supply chain and to increase the flexibility in delivering the products to their clients."