Friday 22 November 2024

New data for role of Lp-PLA2 in heart attacks welcomed by GSK

23 April 2006

A new study published in the late April issue of the American Heart Association's journal Circulation, has identified the enzyme, lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2, as a new indicator of cardiovascular disease.

Results from the PRavastatin Or atorVastatin Evaluation and Infection Therapy (PROVE IT-TIMI 22) clinical program, which was funded by UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline, USA-based Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japan's Sankyo, indicate that Lp-PLA2 is a strong, independent marker and suggests that levels of the enzyme can be an important predictor for future CV events.

Lp-PLA2 activity has long been associated with the development and progression of atherosclerosis, the process underlying heart attack, stroke or other serious CV events. However, until now, little information has been available on its prognostic role in patients following acute coronary syndromes.

