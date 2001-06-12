New drugs "should have two markets"

To solve the problem of access to new drugs for poor countries andmaintenance of brand-name drugmakers' patent rights in rich ones, economist Jenny Lanjouw of Yale University in the USA is proposing that two separate markets be created for new drugs.
Her plan, published by the Brookings Institution, is for companies applying to the US Patent Office for a foreign-filing license for a new drug to have to choose between receiving patent protection in rich countries or poor ones. The Wall Street Journal reports that Merck & Co is examining Ms Lanjouw's plan, and that the US Treasury Department has held a seminar to discuss it.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze