Nexavar fails in Ph III melanoma study

Bayer Pharmaceuticals, part of Germany's Bayer group, and California USA-based Onyx Pharmaceuticals say that a Phase III trial of the co-developed anticancer agent Nexavar (sorafenib), given in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel-based chemotherapy, as a treatment for advanced melanoma, has failed to meet its primary endpoints. Specifically, the firms revealed that the multidrug regimen had a comparable effect to placebo plus chemotherapy on progression-free survival.
The companies said that the double-blind, placebo-controlled trial had enrolled 270 patients who had received one previous chemotherapeutic treatment with either dacarbazine or temozomide. They added that, in the trial, Nexavar demonstrated a safety profile that was consistent with previously-reported studies, and said that the full findings from the program would be presented at an upcoming scientific congress.
Still committed to drug despite trial result
