NICE on GSK's Hycamtin in ovarian cancer; to study more cancer, epilepsy

The National Institute for Clinical Excellence has issued guidance onNational Health Service treatment in England and Wales of ovarian cancer with the topisomerase inhibitor Hycamtin (topotecan). The drug, which has been available through the NHS since 1997, was developed by GlaxoSmithKline and is now marketed and distributed in the UK by Merck Pharmaceuticals.
The guidance says the drug should be considered one of the treatment options for women with advanced ovarian cancer if first-line chemotherapy has been unsuccessful. It is not recommended for women with an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group score of three or below, patients who have an obstruction in their bowel which is caused by the cancer or those who have already been treated with topotecan or another drug of the same type. Response to treatment should be monitored carefully, it says; if there is evidence that the cancer has progressed, the treatment should be stopped, while a reduction in the ECOG may also be a reason to discontinue therapy.
About 360 women in England and Wales already receive topotecan on the NHS, says the NICE. Based on the guidance, it would be prescribed to1,500 more after platinum-based therapy had failed, at a cost to the NHS of about L7 million ($9.9 million) per annum.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze