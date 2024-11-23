Novartis To Relaunch Scopolamine Patches

- Novartis has reintroduced its Transderm Scop scopolaminebehind-the-ear patch for motion sickness. The patches were taken off the market in 1994 amid fears that users could get too high a dose because the scopolamine sometimes became crystallized. The Food and Drug Administration has also approved the reformulated version for nausea associated with anesthesia in adults. The patch should be available in most major markets by next month.