November a lackluster month for biotechnology stocks, says Burrill

The results of the US mid-term elections, which saw the Democrats achieve majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate for the first time since 1994 (Marketletters passim), have already begun to send shock waves through the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries during the month of November.
"We know that Congress will shift when Democrats take over both the House and Senate in January, with a new focus on health care, especially Medicare Part B that will potentially plague the pharma and product based biotech industry," commented Steven Burrill, chief executive of Burrill & Company, a San Francisco, USA-based life sciences firm whose principal activities are in venture capital, merchant banking and media.
"A key issue on the Democrats agenda will be increasing the government's power to negotiate lower drug prices for millions of older Americans on Medicare. The pharma lobbyists are already lining up to fight against this agenda, although many concede that the House is likely to pass a bill intended to drive down drug prices. With heated debate squarely on drug pricing, momentum is created for the generic-drug rivals' agenda," he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze