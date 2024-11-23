OB receptor cloned by Millennium and partner Hoffmann-La Roche

Scientists from Millennium Pharmaceuticals and partner Hoffmann-La Roche have now cloned the human and mouse genes for the OB (leptin) protein receptor (OB-R). Previous experiments in mice and rats led to the belief that it was deficiencies in the OB protein itself that were the cause of many cases of obesity. However, initial human studies have demonstrated that most obese people are not deficient in leptin, but in fact have elevated levels of the hormone, leading to the hypothesis that it is deficiencies or faults in the OB receptor that are the major factor behind genetically-determined obesity.