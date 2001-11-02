OXiGENE boosted by cancer trial result

OXiGENE of the USA has completed a Phase I trial of combretastatin A4product (CA4P), its novel tumor vasculature-tageting agent, which indicates that it could lead to a significant reduction in blood flow in malignant tumors, as measured by magnetic resonance imaging.

One individual in the 25-patient study had a complete remission lasting for more than two years after receiving the drug, while two others experienced prolonged remission from progression of their cancers.

OXiGENE's share price rose 17% to $2.52 on the news of the clinical trial results, which were a real fillip for the firm in the wake of Bristol-Myers Squibb handing back rights to CA4P last month (Marketletter October 29).