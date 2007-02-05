Palatin enters $300M AstraZeneca deal for obesity drugs

USA-based Palatin Technologies could earn as much as $300.0 million after granting AstraZeneca access to its portfolio of small-molecule compounds that target melanocortin receptors that have potential in the treatment of obesity. A near-term objective of the collaboration is to finalize selection of a lead drug candidate for clinical evaluation. Under the terms of the accord, Palatin will receive an upfront payment of $10.0 million. Up to $180.0 million of the $300 million it stands to receive is contingent upon development and regulatory milestones and the balance on achievement of sales targets, together with the payment of stepped royalties on product sales to double digit rates, dependent on sales achieved. AstraZeneca will assume responsibility for product commercialization, discovery and development costs, with both companies contributing scientific expertise in the research collaboration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze