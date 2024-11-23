Pharma Sector Moves Towards Integrated Ind?

The current trends within the pharmaceutical industry portend a transition to an integrated industry, according to Pat McLaughlin of US broker Coopers & Lybrand; companies are changing from a focus on pharmaceuticals alone to health care in general.
He told those attending the Interphex conference on pharmaceutical manufacturing that previously the traditional three segments in the US health care market - providers, suppliers and payers - have had their own issues, but they will have to exploit their synergies in order to lower costs and improve quality.
Cost will remain one of the big drivers of the changing health care system well into the 21st century, he said, noting that the emerging opportunity for the supplier is to create a positive impact on the entire health care chain beyond that of its own costs, which represent only 8% of total health care expenditure.
