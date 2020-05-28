After trial miss, Ironwood and AbbVie drop mid-stage asset

Stock in Boston, USA-based gastroenterology specialist Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IRWD) dropped 9% on Wednesday, after the firm announced it would drop development of MD-7246.
The decision was made after top-line data showed a Phase II study missed its primary and secondary endpoints.
Working with Chicago’s AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Ironwood has been developing MD-7246 in adults with abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D).
