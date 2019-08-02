Saturday 23 November 2024

Analyst views prospects for Nubeqa in the prostate cancer market

Pharmaceutical
2 August 2019
bayer_big

Following the news that Bayer (BAYN: DE) and Orion’s (Nasdaq: OMX)  Nubeqa (darolutamide) has gained US Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment of non-metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) in only five months, GlobalData’s healthcare director Heather Leach offers her views on the impact of the drug on the prostate cancer market.

According to Dr Leach, Nubeqa will face several challenges. Firstly, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData did not believe that nmCRPC has a large addressable market. Plus, outside of its late-to-market status, reimbursement of this high-cost drug regimen may face pushback from payers, as evidenced by NICE’s recommendation against Pfizer and Astellas’ (TYO: 4503) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in this setting.

“Nonetheless, GlobalData expects that Nubeqa will gain regulatory approval in the EU and Japan next year, alongside an extension of its indication to metastatic hormone-naïve patients in a few years’ time,” she said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
New darolutamide data presented at ASCO 2019
1 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Bayer files for darolutamide marketing approval in Japan
6 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Orion and Bayer's Phase III ARASENS trial meets goal in prostate cancer
3 December 2021
Biotechnology
Tolerability could help Nubeqa stand out in prostate cancer
10 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze