AnaptysBio's loss is Dermira's gain after etokimab failure

Shares in AnaptysBio (Nasdaq: ANAB) fell over 70% on Friday, after the firm announced disappointing top-line data from its ATLAS trial, a Phase IIb study of etokimab in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Each of the dosing arms for the interleukin (IL)-33 inhibitor failed to meet the primary endpoint of the trial, a measure of improvement in eczema symptoms, relative to placebo, after 16 weeks.

The firm said it would now “postpone the initiation of its Phase IIb etokimab clinical trial in eosinophilic asthma,” while it studies the implications of the results.