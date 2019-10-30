MorphoSys and partners drop MOR106 development for atopic dermatitis

Germany’s MorphoSys (FSE: MOR) and Belgium’s Galapagos (Euronext: GLPG) today announced the end of the clinical development program of MOR106 in atopic dermatitis.

The joint decision of all three involved parties, Galapagos, MorphoSys and Novartis (NOVN: DE), was based on an interim analysis for futility that was performed in the Phase II GUANA trial. The analysis detected a low probability to meet the primary endpoint of the study, defined as the percentage change in the eczema area and severity index (EASI) score. The decision was based on a lack of efficacy and not on safety concerns.

Despite the announcement, MorphoSys shares were up more than 2% at 97.05 euros, and Galapagos gained 1.97% to 162.85 euros.