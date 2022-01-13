Saturday 8 November 2025

Appointments in global R&D and strategy leadership at Merck

Pharmaceutical
13 January 2022
merck_kgaa_new_large

German life sciences company Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today announced new appointments in global R&D and strategy leadership for the Healthcare business sector.

Dr Danny Bar-Zohar will become global head of R&D and Joern-Peter Halle will become chief strategy officer.

“At the critical intersection of R&D and strategy is a very unique opportunity to make bold choices that best position us to deliver on our fullest innovative potential for patients and for Merck,” said Peter Guenter, a member of the executive board of Merck, and chief executive Healthcare. “With Danny and Joern-Peter, we have the perfect combination of collaboration, strategic vision and leadership, in addition to world-class experience and expertise, to move beyond the status quo and lead our innovation engine for today and for the future,” he noted.

