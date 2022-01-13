Appointments in global R&D and strategy leadership at Merck

German life sciences company Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) today announced new appointments in global R&D and strategy leadership for the Healthcare business sector.
Dr Danny Bar-Zohar will become global head of R&D and Joern-Peter Halle will become chief strategy officer.
“At the critical intersection of R&D and strategy is a very unique opportunity to make bold choices that best position us to deliver on our fullest innovative potential for patients and for Merck,” said Peter Guenter, a member of the executive board of Merck, and chief executive Healthcare. “With Danny and Joern-Peter, we have the perfect combination of collaboration, strategic vision and leadership, in addition to world-class experience and expertise, to move beyond the status quo and lead our innovation engine for today and for the future,” he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze