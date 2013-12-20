APR and Angelini partner on wound management product

Privately-held Italian drugmaker Angelini and Switzerland-based health care group Applied Pharma Research (APR) have entered into a strategic partnership to support and promote a novel and innovative product developed by APR for the management of a variety of wound conditions such as acute wounds, burns and advanced ulcers including venous and pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers.
The product has been developed based on APR's proprietary technology TEHCLO, enabling the production of acidic and super-oxidizing solutions containing free chlorine species, of which stabilized hypochlorous acid in very high concentration (> 95%).
APR was recently granted the European approval of the product under the name of Nexodyn. Angelini is planning to launch it under the brand name Amuphase to hit the advanced wound care Italian market.
