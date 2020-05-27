ASCO 2020: new Kisqali analysis in breast cancer

Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VCX) has announced a new exploratory subgroup analysis from the Phase III MONALEESA-3 and MONALEESA-7 trials, to be presented during the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program.

The results build on positive data for the CDK4/6 inhibitor Kisqali (ribociclib), which were presented at last year’s annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Like many scientific meetings affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ASCO, the USA’s pre-eminent cancer meeting, has moved its program online for 2020.