Erleada goes one better with OS data at ASCO 2020

At this year’s ASCO, positive Phase III data for Erleada (apalutamide) in prostate cancer will boost prescriber confidence in the therapy, building on datasets presented at last year’s event.

While the audience for the 2020 annual congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology will be virtual, an increasingly common effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the data are every bit as material as last year, if not more so.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is presenting the final analysis of the Phase III SPARTAN study, looking at the therapy in non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).