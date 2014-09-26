Asthma’s treatment pipeline very strong as more personalized medicines emerge

Asthma has a very strong drug pipeline, with almost 100 novel molecules or formulations currently in Phases II and III of development, and the treatment landscape is moving towards a more personalized approach, new research indicates.

According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s latest report, the most significant challenge in asthma therapeutics is posed by patients with severe forms of the disease, who remain uncontrolled and have frequent exacerbations, even with the combination of high-dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICSs) and long-acting beta-agonists.

Valentina Gburcik, senior analyst for GlobalData, says that the recognition that asthma is a heterogeneous disease, with several sub-phenotypes in adults and children, means companies are now trying to penetrate the asthma market using two main approaches.