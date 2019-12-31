AstraZeneca scientist knighted

Mene Pangalos (pictured above), one of the leaders behind AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) remarkable recent record of successful drug development, has been awarded a knighthood.
Sir Mene’s role is executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals Research and Development at the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, a company he joined in 2010.
"He is now accelerating efforts in the digital transformation of R&D"Since then, Sir Mene has been credited for pioneering programs to promote new Open Innovation partnerships with non-governmental and peer organizations, and more than 200 academic institutions, to help drive the UK’s position as a world leader in life sciences R&D.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze