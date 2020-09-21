Bausch Health takes option to buy all ophthalmology assets of Allegro

Canada’s Bausch Health (TSX: BHC) has entered into an agreement to acquire an option to purchase all ophthalmology assets of USA-based Allegro Ophthalmics, including global rights for Luminate (risuteganib), Allegro's lead investigational compound in retina, which is believed to simultaneously act on the angiogenic, inflammatory and mitochondrial metabolic pathways implicated in diseases such as intermediate dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

It is estimated that as many as 16 million people in the USA have AMD, and globally, the prevalence of AMD is expected to reach 196 million people worldwide this year and to increase to 288 million by 2040. Approximately 90% of people diagnosed with AMD have dry AMD, for which there are currently no treatments, says Bausch Health, whose share dipped 2.3% to $17.19 pre-market today.

Financial terms