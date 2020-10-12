Bausch Health in-licenses Eyenovia formulation

Canada-headquartered Bausch Health (TSX: BHC) has acquired an exclusive license in the USA and Canada from Eyenovia (Nasdaq: EYEN) for the development and commercialization of an investigational microdose formulation of atropine ophthalmic solution, which is being investigated for the reduction of pediatric myopia progression, also known as near-sightedness, in children aged three-12 years.
This investigational formulation of atropine is delivered with Eyenovia's proprietary Optejet dispenser technology, and news of the deal saw the US company’s shares gain nearly 9% to $3.69 pre-market today.
Myopia is among the most common ocular disorders worldwide and is a leading cause of visual impairment in children. In the USA, myopia is estimated to affect approximately 25 million children, with up to 3 million considered to be at risk for high myopia.
