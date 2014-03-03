Bayer submits marketing authorization for Eylea in Japan

US biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) and partner Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Japanese subsidiary Bayer Yakuhin have submitted an application for marketing authorization for Eylea (aflibercept) injection for the treatment of patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW).
Eylea, which was approved in the USA for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in November 2011 and for macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in September 2012, generated sales of $1.01 billion for Regeneron in the first nine months of 2103 and the company projected that, for the full year, revenues would come in at between $1.35 billion and $1.375 billion (The Pharma Letter November 6, 2013). Bayer has rights to the product outside the USA.
George Yancopoulos, chief scientific officer of Regeneron and president of Regeneron Laboratories, said: “Clinically significant DME is a leading cause of vision loss in the working-age population suffering from diabetes. With increasing rates of diabetes worldwide, there continues to be a need for new treatment options. We are pleased with this regulatory submission and hope that if approved, Eylea will provide a new option for the treatment of DME in Japan.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze