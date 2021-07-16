Blow for FibroGen as US FDA panel votes against roxadustat

USA-based FibroGen's (Nasdaq: FGEN) shares have dropped by more than a third after a scientific panel of the US Food and Drug Administration voted against approval of roxadustat.

The committee voted 13 to one against roxadustat as a treatment for anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) in non-dialysis dependent adults, and 12 to two against approval as a treatment for anemia in CKD in dialysis-dependent adults.

In the meeting, panellists discussed the safety profile of the medicine, and concluded that more safety data should be generated before approval is granted.