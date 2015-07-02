Boehringer’s Spiolto Respimat approved in first European countries

German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has now received regulatory authority approvals for Spiolto Respimat (tiotropium/olodaterol) in the first European countries.

As of June 29, Spiolto Respimat has been approved in Croatia, the UK, Slovakia, Denmark, Norway, Ireland, Austria, Romania and Spain, Boehringer announced today. Just last month, the US Food and Drug Administration approved once-daily Stiolto Respimat (tiotropium bromide and olodaterol) inhalation spray (The Pharma Letter May 26).

Further European approvals anticipated