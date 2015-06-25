Breast cancer drug market value will exceed $13 billion by 2020

The breast cancer treatment market is forecast to increase in value from $9.2 billion in 2013 to more than $13.1 billion by 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

According to an analysis from business intelligence provider GBI Research, the marketed products landscape comprises a wide range of treatment options, including chemotherapies and hormonal, combination, and targeted therapies. Despite this, a significant unmet need remains for drugs that can improve overall survival rate, time to disease progression, and overall response.

GBI Research analysts Shreya Brahmbat commented:"A multitude of breast cancer therapies are in preclinical and clinical trial stages and a substantial number of active drug candidates are in the discovery stage. Most of the pipeline drugs are novel, and a few are either generic or branded products that have already been marketed for other indications.”